GOSHEN — Young people involved in the juvenile justice system in Elkhart County picked up their chalk this month and answered the question, “What would a peaceful world look like to you?”
Nearly 30 young people participated in the art event June 18, which was sponsored by the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative and The Source, a system of care that brings together community partners for children’s mental health. The aim of the activity was to engage youth in a meaningful way, give voice to their ideas and build relationships between youth and community leaders, according to Rebecca Shetler Fast, director of The Source.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.