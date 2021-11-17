Elkhart County Councilman Dave Hess speaks in front of a rendering of the joint courts facility during a groundbreaking Tuesday. Also pictured are county Commissioner Frank Lucchese and Judge David Bonfiglio.
GOSHEN — Elected officials, judges and other planners behind the $94 million joint courts facility participated in a groundbreaking Tuesday.
They dug in at the edge of a field at 1905 Reliance Road, where a consolidated courthouse will be built over the next 2½ years. The facility will house the courts now split between Elkhart and Goshen while also restructuring them into civil, family and criminal law divisions.
