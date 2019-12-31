Jail demolition could start in January

GOSHEN — The noise and dust that come with the demolition of the old juvenile jail in downtown Goshen could start early in the new year, county officials learned Monday.
The Elkhart County Commissioners signed a contract for the demolition of the old Juvenile Detention Center on Monday, after voting Dec. 23 to contract with E.T. MacKenzie Co. The Grand Ledge, Michigan, company submitted a bid of $1.39 million.
The submission also included a $68,335 cost reduction for leaving the foundation of the old building in place. The site will be restored to a grassy lot by October, under the terms of the contract.
The work could start as soon as Jan. 6, according to Charlie McKenzie, the head of the Elkhart County Highway Department. The commissioners wanted to vote on the contract, pending review by the legal department, during the last meeting of the year.
Commissioner Mike Yoder asked how the demolition will affect nearby offices.
McKenzie said there are requirements for controlling noise and dust, such as putting a fence around the property. But he and Commissioner Suzie Weirick observed that some nuisance is unavoidable when taking down a concrete structure like that.
“It’s still gonna be noisy though,” MacKenzie said. “It’s gonna be loud and messy.”
The old jail at 114 2nd St. was vacated after the construction this year of a new juvenile facility at the site of the Elkhart County Correctional Complex on C.R. 26.
The demolition cost, which commissioners noted was lower than expected, is funded by the same $12 million bond that covered the $7.5 million new jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.