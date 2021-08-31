ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with Heart City Health, ran its third drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St.
First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered to 224 people in four hours, organizers said.
Of those vaccinated, 87% were Hispanic and 34% were children between 12 and 17. Families with children received sportpacks with school supplies.
Organizers have been pleased with the turnout.
“Our numbers prove that the community does want to get vaccinated, but it takes trust and work,” said Liliana Quintero, NIHHC’s executive director. “People need to feel safe, and they need locations and hours that are convenient to them and their work hours.”
NIHHC has been coordinating outreach with Radio La Raza Indiana, many local Hispanic-owned businesses, Elkhart Community Schools, Goshen Community Schools and other media outlets.
The delta variant is spreading, especially in under-vaccinated communities, with Elkhart County at advisory level orange. As schools are back in session, and younger children remain unprotected, it is more important than ever to get the vaccine, health official say.
Some of those who received their first dose are already scheduled for their second dose at the next clinic on Sept. 18 at the same location. Everyone 12 and older is encouraged to get the vaccine.
NIHHC will provide both first and second doses. No documents are required, and community members are encouraged to register for their appointments through NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.