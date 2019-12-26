ELKHART — Volunteers built Concord Township Fire Department almost 70 years ago.
The fire district was organized as an all-volunteer non-profit unit in 1952, in response to a large commercial fire in Dunlap. Even after the department became a township entity close to 20 years ago, it still draws on volunteer power and some of its staff members put in time at other departments in the county.
“The first station was actually built by volunteers, brick by brick,” said Jerry Adkins, a Concord Township Board member who retired this year after 38 years as a volunteer with the department. “I mean they completely built the two stations.”
Volunteering as a firefighter for nearly four decades brought him a little extra spending money, thanks to a small stipend, but he said he would have done it for free. He also recognizes that most people couldn’t afford to do that.
It’s one reason he and Concord Township Fire Chief Phil Sumpter have seen a decline in volunteer numbers over the past several years.
“Nationwide, volunteerism is down,” said Adkins. “Everybody’s working ... trying to keep kids in college and everything else.”
“Everybody’s busy – two jobs,” added Sumpter, who was named head of the department earlier this year and also volunteers with the Nappanee Fire Department in his spare time. “Guys with families and stuff. Kids have softball, baseball, soccer. People are just busy. People don’t have time like they used to.”
The two were talking in Sumpter’s office, addressing the decline in volunteers and a recently announced effort by Ivy Tech Community College and the Indiana Volunteer Firefighter Association that’s aimed at reversing the trend.
The college is making $250,000 available for two years to cover tuition and fees for volunteer first responders to attend academic programs. That includes taking the Firefighter I and II courses, which represent 200 hours of training that can be counted toward a degree.
The Goshen Fire Department hosted the six-month training program earlier this year. Jon Whitmar, an Ivy Tech department chair who oversees paramedic science, criminal justice and related programs, told the graduating class of 29 students that they earned about 15 credits, which put them a third of the way toward a degree.
“After a student takes these classes, they can continue at their own pace to complete the degree,” Whitmar said. “There is no time limit on how long to finish the degree. If they are a volunteer, they can take the classes for free. If they are a paid firefighter, they could use financial aid or some departments will pick up the cost.”
Competing for resources
Sumpter’s hope is that Ivy Tech’s investment frees up some money from the state that could go toward other classes, like hazardous materials handling or water rescue.
“A couple months ago, Jon came and said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna start offering these classes, what do you think?’ And it’s hard for us to hold classes too because the state cut our funding, as far as our districts. When we hold classes in our areas, they’ve cut that considerably,” Sumpter said. “So we’re competing with I don’t know how many different departments to try and get classes that the state’s going to pay for. If not, it’s got to come out of our pocket as far as the books and all the supplies, materials, paying the instructors.”
Even if that doesn’t happen, he’s glad to have a central place with a regular schedule to send new recruits for training.
“It goes back to departments being able to plan. ‘We know that January’s going to be coming up, there’s gonna be this class offered, we can try to get you enrolled,’” he said. “Versus, ‘We don’t know when the next one’s gonna be, we’re gonna have to keep our ears open and hope one comes up soon.”
The irregular schedule meant that, up to now, the department would hold on to applications until there were enough recruits to make it worth putting them through a training program. He said they’re putting a group of five volunteer recruits through training now.
Concord Fire is a hybrid department, with a mix of full-time, part-time and volunteer firefighters. The number of volunteers stands at 14, which is about a quarter of the total manpower.
It’s an increase from only six volunteers in 2017. The same year, many other departments in Elkhart County reported being down to single-digit numbers of volunteers or were otherwise at only a fraction of their staffing needs.
Sumpter said eight of the 19 fire departments in Elkhart County, including the Nappanee and Osolo EMS agencies, still rely on volunteers. It’s something he estimated saves $1 million a year for the city of Nappanee alone.
Statewide, about three-quarters of the more than 760 fire departments in Indiana are all-volunteer, and another 14 percent are mostly volunteer, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
Sumpter said it reflects the predominately rural nature of the state, whereas in a more populated, industrialized county like Elkhart, it makes sense for less than half the departments to be all-volunteer.
Volunteering is how a lot of full-time firefighters get their start, the two Concord men said. Adkins and Sumpter said they would encourage anyone considering going into it as a career to test the waters first.
“It’s rewarding. Give something, get something back. The good feeling of helping wherever you can,” Adkins said. “You have to have somebody that has the right attitude, that is willing to not just do it to have a shirt or sweatshirt or a hat to wear that says ‘Concord’ on it.”
“It takes a special kind of person to donate their time,” Sumpter added.
“If you’re gonna be in it, be in it,” Adkins continued. “That’s my thoughts.”
More information on the scholarship is available at ivytech.edu/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.