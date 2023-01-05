ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley would add routes to Goshen but make trade-offs such as bypassing Concord Mall under changes proposed in a 10-year plan.

The Michiana Area Council of Governments has been preparing its CONNECT Transit Plan since January 2022. The 18-month study considers changes to the Interurban Trolley in Elkhart County and the Transpo system in St. Joseph County.

