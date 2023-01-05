The Michiana Area Council of Governments has been preparing its CONNECT Transit Plan since January 2022. The 18-month study considers changes to the Interurban Trolley in Elkhart County and the Transpo system in St. Joseph County.
Proposed changes to Interurban Trolley routes in Elkhart include more service to industrial areas and the renaming of the lines from colors to numbers.
Goshen would gain two new Interurban Trolley routes under a set of proposed changes.
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley would add routes to Goshen but make trade-offs such as bypassing Concord Mall under changes proposed in a 10-year plan.
