Gathering at Five Medals to feature prairie skirmish, indigenous history

GOSHEN — The 13th annual Gathering at Five Medals this weekend will feature native history, storytelling and a prairie skirmish, according to organizers.
The event is at River Preserve County Park, 68550 C.R. 31, Goshen, and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The cost to attend is $5 per person, but children 5 and under are admitted free.
The gathering will have events throughout both days, organizers said. The keynote program this year will feature a talk by Jamie Oxendine, who is a college professor at Lourdes University where he teaches courses in Native History and Culture. He will teach attendees about the Native Americans that occupied the Great Lakes Region.
New for 2019, visitors will hear about the exploration of the French in the Great Lakes region in the New France section of the encampment.
The Gathering at Five Medals will also include the return of fan favorites. Returning this year is the “prairie skirmish.” Guests will see a mixture of French, British, American and Native forces engage each other to simulate the type of fighting that took place in the region. This re-created battle will be a presentation of some of the aspects of the Battle of Petit Fort, which occurred in 1780 near the Indiana Dunes. The skirmish will take place each day at 2 p.m.
Music this year will be provided by Great Lakes Ancient Field Musick, who will play some of the great songs of the 18th century as the sounds of fife and drums carry throughout the encampment. As always, guests will be able to see a re-created fur trade between Voyageurs and Native people and hear the roar of the cannon from the 1st U.S. Light Artillery fired multiple times a day.
The Gathering at Five Medals is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine. A full schedule of events and directions to River Preserve County Park can be found at www.gatheringatfivemedals.org or by calling 574-535-6458.
