Former juvenile jail to be demolished

GOSHEN — County officials opened bids for the demolition of the old Juvenile Detention Facility on Monday with use of the site yet to be determined.
Elkhart County Commissioners opened six bids for the teardown of the juvenile jail at 114 2nd St. in Goshen. The old building is empty after a new facility was built at the site of the Elkhart County Correctional Complex and the young inmates were recently transferred.
Both the construction of the new facility, at a cost of about $7.5 million, and the demolition of the old one were funded by a $12 million bond approved at the end of 2017. The old facility is scheduled to be torn down by October.
Because of the potential expense of removing the foundation of the building, companies were asked to provide a base bid as well as a reduction amount based on leaving the foundation in place.
“Our engineers, when they were developing this project and putting together the specifications and the engineer’s estimate, found out that the removal of the foundation was extremely expensive,” said Charlie McKenzie, the head of the county highway department, who opened the bids and read the totals. “So there’s just an alternate to see what we can get back if we left the foundation in place. They’re gonna remove it so many feet below grade, so you don’t see it. ... If you take it all out, you’ve got to bring material back in to fill that hole, and it’s a really big hole, the foundation.”
The bids opened Monday morning were:
n R&R Excavating – $1.87 million, with a potential $300,000 reduction.
n Indiana Earth Inc. – $1.59 million, with a potential $138,900 reduction.
n Green Demolition Contractors – $2.28 million, with a possible reduction of $53,000.
n E.T. MacKenzie Co. – $1.39 million, with a possible $68,335 reduction.
n Homrich Demolition – $1.59 million, with a potential $100,000 reduction.
n E. Lee Construction Inc. – $1.64 million, with no reduction stated.
McKenzie said that while the cost will be considered, the bids will mainly be evaluated based on how they meet the county’s specifications. He said the engineer’s estimate for demolition was around $2 million, so the bids came in pretty close.
“I was pretty happy with the ones we got,” he said. “I was afraid, because we haven’t done a lot of big demolition jobs. I was a little concerned it would be a little higher.”
The work also includes restoring the ground to grass after the structure is gone. County Administrator Jeff Taylor said there are no solid plans for the future use of the property, but it could potentially be the site of a combined courts building, if a recommendation for a joint facility comes out of a study that’s now underway.
The commissioners were glad to see the bids, since the demolition of the old juvenile jail has been a goal for at least 15 years, Commissioner Mike Yoder said. The aging center was costing $128,000 a year in utilities, and refurbishing it would have been costly and complicated.
The plan for the new juvenile jail took shape over the past several years, and accelerated when talks were held among elected officials and law enforcement and juvenile justice representatives at the beginning of 2017.
The 25,000-square-foot, 30-bed juvenile facility that emerged includes an intake center, where children under the age of 18 who are detained can be assessed and placed into appropriate programs more quickly, as well as classrooms and a courtroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.