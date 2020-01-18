Fledgling Food Council faces uncertainty

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Food Council is slowing moving forward in an effort to discover how it can better serve the community.
A grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County will allow the council to hire Nicole Bauman as a consultant to identify areas of concern and possible funding opportunities. It is the first paying position since the council’s inception in April 2014 as the Elkhart County Foodshed Initiative, which sought to explore the challenges and opportunities facing Elkhart County’s various neighborhood food systems.
The Elkhart County Food Council has struggled since its beginning to maintain momentum, despite boasting a group full of community leaders.
“We’ve struggled because we’ve had a lot of good ideas but no one to do them,” retired nurse and volunteer Phyllis Miller said. The Elkhart County Food Council has no source of revenue, no government assistance and no paid staff.
In their most recent council meeting, members and guests sought to explore ways to ensure the council’s longevity and progress within the community.
Goshen College student Levi Ebersole used the council’s situation to explore partnership and funding ideas for a class project though Merry Lea Environmental Center.
“In terms of potential, there’s so many different groups in this room that are tied into everything and have the potential to reach so far into the community,” Ebersole reminded the council.
He suggested adopting a hybrid model of organization, where both the grassroots council and the government organizations work together to ensure the council’s success, might be the most efficient option.
Miller told the group that, since they began as the foodshed initiative as part of Purdue Extension, members knew they needed to expand but should work as a connector and advocate.
She discusses other models, including the model used in St. Joseph County, where involved organizations allot time in certain job descriptions to manage the food council.
In both the Northwest and Northeast portions of the state, regional food councils have been established. Miller said Marshall County, Elkhart County and St. Joseph County have discussed the idea, but it would still require a hired individual to manage the council.
“I think there’s the idea that a regional food council could benefit urban and rural areas, but it’s the initiative of making it happen and doing it without funding. Well-wishing passionate people doesn’t make it happen,” she said. “We’re not sustainable the way it is now.”
In St. Joseph County, the food council is located within the health department. Ebersole suggested that adding a food council management position provided by the health department, but Director of Healthy Beginnings Melanie Sizemore expressed concerns about proving the need to the health board or county council.
The council hopes that working with Bauman will help them gather the necessary data to bring to a government board and request funds or a paid position.
Elkhart Environmental Center Supervisor Jamison Czarnecki suggested that in the meantime, a college student could get credit for serving as a leader of the group who pushes projects forward.
Goshen College geographic information science professor John Mischler and his students are beginning a project for the food council, mapping food assets in the county. He hopes once the information is gathered, they’ll be able to do focus groups in each community to learn what assets in those those communities are used including community transportation needs and community gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.