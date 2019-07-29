GOSHEN — It’s not that folks don’t care about buying local, Elkhart County Food Council representative Jon Zirkle said, it’s that they don’t care enough.
“There’s a monetary factor,” he said. “It’s not that nobody cares. I think convenience is really hitting the local food scene hard.”
Local farmers markets and restaurants that dish out local foods attempt to bring light to the buy local movement, but folks just aren’t taking the bait.
That’s why organizations like Horn of Plenty Co-Op have begun pitching the Community Supported Agriculture program. Subscribers to the service pay a flat fee at the beginning of the season, in exchange for a fresh box of produce every week.
“People are so busy and we’re so digital and online now that the movement is becoming challenging,” Zirkle said. “There’s somewhat of a disconnect for local growers growing for grocery stores because they need such a large volume.”
Groups like Horn of Plenty Co-Op try to mitigate the gap in local foods by offering as much fresh food in season as they can at any point in time to their subscribers.
“This is like trying to adapt elements of fast food culture into the local food movement.” Zirkle said. “Most of us want what’s fast and easy and cheap. It’s hard work growing your own food.”
As a result, a peculiar thing happens in the agricultural world, where local farmers are selling to far-away places, and local grocery stores, and thus, consumers, are getting their food from long distances.
“Farmers have to be able to sell what they’re growing here, and if they can’t, they have to sell it where they can,” Zirkle said. “I still think selling a carrot in Florida, the money doesn’t circulate back into our economy the same way.”
Groceries from a supermarket can be delivered to the customer’s doorstep now, too, but those foods often come from those farms thousands of miles away, so buying them doesn’t do a whole lot for the local economy.
Horn of Plenty is attempting to make the economics of small farming or gardening profitable for local farmers through its Community Supported Agriculture program.
David Yoder, co-organizer, began Horn of Plenty after a stint providing produce to Rise N Roll Bakery. The following year, he was asked to start making food baskets for a catering service, but the task became difficult to manage alone. A neighbor of his had been attempting a similar project and the two agreed to consolidate their markets, so each person could focus on growing just a few items at better quality.
“It gave us the edge by working together and still having a full line of produce available,” he said.
Since then, the co-op has partnered with about six local restaurants to provide food year round, and around 20 restaurants they supply seasonally.
They have also partnered with Beacon Health System to bring the Community Supported Agriculture program to Elkhart General and South Bend Memorial hospitals. Hospital staff workers sign up before the beginning of the season for six-week periods up to 18 weeks to have payments automatically taken out of their paycheck to support the program. Then when the season begins, they receive a half bushel of whatever foods are in season. Food is dropped off directly at the hospital so participants can bring fresh food home, without ever stepping into a store. Yoder said the first six weeks of the program is usually greens, while other vegetables come later in the growing season.
“They actually get it a little bit cheaper than they would at our booth at the farmer’s market,” he added. “They get produce at wholesale prices, plus delivery and the boxes, but they don’t have control over what foods they get.”
Today, Horn of Plenty serves nearly 100 people including those in its Community Supported Agriculture program, businesses and other groups, thanks to the 30 growers that are part of the co-op. Their focus is on producing healthy, locally raised products for local people.
“We’re currently supplying all the way to Chicago, but our intent it to keep as local as possible,” owner David Yoder said. With a new 8,000 square foot storage building in the works, the group hopes to soon be able to hold more food and for longer at the food hub, and even to open a retail store by 2020.
“We could make some pretty significant economic impacts if everyone picked a few common food items their household uses regularly and tried getting them locally all the time,” Food Council representative Zirkle said. “Start small and get to know the person you’re buying from, if you’ll get your milk locally, or your eggs, or maybe your salad greens, meet them and find out what gives them joy or why they got into it. You might be surprised that some things can be the same price or quality locally and they often taste way better.”
For its part, the Food Council, which emerged from the Elkhart County Foodshed Initiative of 2014, is continuing to spread awareness surrounding the importance of buying local foods. They hold programming to encourage individuals and families, as well as hospitals and schools, to figure out the best ways to get people into contact with fresh local foods.
“We think we’re doing things that are making a difference, but it’s challenging,” Zirkle said. “Frankly, I think the health of our communities are reflected in the food we eat.”
