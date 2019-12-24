Family has reason for thanks

ELKHART — A helping hand from relatives, neighbors and the community is restoring the faith of a Cleveland Township family devastated by a fire that destroyed their home and all their belongings – including keepsakes, Christmas presents and clothing.
Donald and Ashley Frost told ABC57 News after the fire Friday that finding hope was difficult and they felt like God was testing their faith, especially with the fire coming just five days before Christmas.
“Every bit of it is gone,” Ashley Frost said.
Everyone in the home made it out safely except for a pet rabbit, the couple said.
Donald Frost had been in the hospital for more than month after having surgery for injuries he suffered in an ATV accident.
Ashley said she woke up about 4 a.m. to the smell of smoke and found their laundry room on fire. She rushed their four children – Karly, 9, Dalton, 11, Holly, 12, and Laney, 13 – out of the house.
Without even shoes on their feet, she called 911, then she and the children sat in their car and watched their home burn, they told ABC57 reporter Summer Horan.
Both parents teared up at the thought of their children without gifts this Christmas.
After the report aired, however, the community rallied. In a later report, ABC57 said the family raised over $1,400 in under 24 hours on their Go Fund Me page.
Guidance Ministries of Elkhart opened its doors to the family, allowing them to come get food and presents for each of the kids.
Ashley was able to hand-pick the gifts she thought her children would want and pick up some clothes and necessities for her and her husband. In addition to games, toys, puzzles, and arts and crafts, the family also received boxes of food to help them celebrate the holidays.
Despite the harrowing events, Ashley Frost told ABC57 she is incredibly thankful.
“It just means a lot to me because if we wouldn’t have each other, or if any of us would have lost each other, I mean that would be really, really rough and, I don’t know, I’m just thankful for my family, friends and community,” she said.
