ELKHART — Various organizations in Elkhart County are planning events Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Most schools and some businesses are closed for the federal holiday. The U.S. Postal Service also will be closed.
Indiana Black Expo
The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Monday.
The public event will begin with a symbolic march at 9 a.m. at the Civic Plaza in downtown Elkhart. Participants are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m.
The group will march to the Community Missionary Baptist Church, 228 Chapman Ave., near Tolson Park, where the program will reconvene at 10 a.m.
Elkhart native Angie Torain will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. Torain is an associate athletics director for human resources, legal and risk management at the University of Notre Dame.
Before her current role, Torain was the deputy athletic director and senior women’s administrator at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Among many duties, she supervised the school’s NCAA reclassification to Division I.
A 1990 Elkhart Central graduate who won the Catherine Wolf Award, presented annually to the top senior female student-athlete in Elkhart Community Schools, Torain went on to graduate in 1994 with a degree in sociology from DePauw University, where she also competed in basketball and track.
Torain graduated from Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law in 1997.
Her many professional roles related to collegiate athletics began as director of compliance for the Horizon League (then known as the Midwestern Collegiate Conference).
This year’s Ben Barnes Community Service Award will go to Jake Smith.
After the program, the church will have lunch available for adults, and the Tolson Center will have pizza and recreation on hand for the youth.
Elkhart County NAACP
The public has been invited to attend the Elkhart County NAACP observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 7 p.m. at the River of Life Community Church, 2626 Prairie St. It will feature the Dr. King Day Community Choir, the Singing Men of Indiana and the Rev. Juard Barnes, pastor of New Seasons Fellowship Church, as keynote speaker.
Barnes implemented Soaring High in Elkhart secondary schools, an anger management project for secondary school students exhibiting difficult-to-control behavior, and Brotherhood Against Drugs, Degradation and Desolation for adults sentenced to anger management through Elkhart City probation. He also started a tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities for students in Elkhart Community Schools.
Professionally, Barnes has secured contracts and employment as lead administrator for his independent consultant firm, Rehoboth Family Services, with clients including Eskenazi Hospital, the Indiana Foster Care and Adoption Association, Marion County Superior Court and Indianapolis Public Schools. And as Midwest regional director for Faith in Action, his work is particularly focused on the Live Free Campaign, focusing on criminal justice reform, violence reduction and civic engagement.
Other events
Events announced previously include:
• Activities at Goshen College spread over Sunday and Monday featuring Regina Shands Stolzfus, a professor of peace, justice and conflict studies with College Mennonite Church; theater performances; a convocation; breakout sessions on justice; and a candlelight vigil. More information: www.goshen.edu/ciie/intercultural/mlk
• Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary in Elkhart will host a panel discussion, “Repairing the Harm: A Community Conversation on the Systematic Exclusion of African Americans in Elkhart.” The event from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday is free and open to the public. More information: www.ambs.edu/news-events/news
