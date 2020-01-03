Elkhart County to host statewide Special Olympics

NAPPANEE — Special Olympics of Elkhart County is hosting a daylong basketball tournament showcasing Special Olympians from all over the state.
Special Olympians of all ages and abilities will travel from all over Indiana to participate in the tournament. Elkhart County has held a local basketball tournament annually for the last 11 years.
The tournaments will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 11. The tournament will take place at NorthWood Middle School. There is no cost for attendance of spectators and their families.
Organizers said the purpose of these games is to provide competition to teams around the area.
Special Olympics Indiana-Elkhart County provides year-round sports training for individuals with developmental disabilities. Olympians train on a weekly basis with trained volunteer and coaches. Olympians then compete in local, area and state competitions across Indiana.
Special Olympians look forward to participating in weekend tournaments such as this one, according to organizers. The main purpose is to have fun and showcase their skills. Olympians look forward to making new friends and using the skills that they practice with each week.
More information is available at www.elkhartso.com or 574-333-1628.
