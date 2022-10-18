GOSHEN — More than 3,000 ballots have been issued in Elkhart County in the days since the absentee voting period opened.
Absentee by mail voting opened on Sept. 24 and absentee in person voting started Wednesday. Clerk of the Courts Chris Anderson on Monday said 3,174 ballots have been issued.
His office has received 1,282 of those back and are still awaiting the other 1,891. Two were rejected because the voter passed away after receiving their ballot.
Anderson said it’s shaping up to be a better turnout than the primaries earlier this year. He said the numbers so far suggest that the percentage could be in the high teens or low 20s.
“I’m pleasantly surprised. I mean, no it’s not 2020 or 2018 or 2016, but it’s better than the 8.4 percent we had this spring – which was dismal,” he said. “I think we’re going to have a decent turnout.”
A record number of voters cast absentee ballots in the 2020 general election – over 33,000 in person and about 12,000 by mail. Total early votes in 2018 were around 14,000.
Applications to vote by mail must be received by the clerk’s office by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 27. You can apply for a mail-in ballot online at indianavoters.com.
Indiana’s mail-in voting limits allow people to vote by mail only if they fall into one of several categories, including being 65 or older, confined to their homes, scheduled to work throughout the 12 hours that polling sites are open on election day or being absent from their home counties.
Completed applications can be faxed to 574-535-6471 or emailed as an attachment to elkhartcoabsentee@elkhartcounty.com. They can also be mailed to the Elkhart County Election Board, 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen IN 46526 or hand-delivered to the same location.
Completed ballots must arrive at the clerk’s office by election day.
The in-person early voting period ends on Nov. 7 at noon. Voters will need to show a photo ID such as an Indiana driver’s license, U.S. passport or military ID when they show up to be able to cast a ballot.
The in-person locations that are open during regular business hours on weekdays are First Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, and the Lincoln Center, 608 Oakland Ave., Elkhart. Saturday voting also is available at those locations on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.
Voting is available only on those two days in the Middlebury vote center, at Church of the Brethren at 507 Bristol Ave., and in Nappanee at First Brethren Church, 1600 N. Main St.
More information is available at clerk.elkhartcounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.