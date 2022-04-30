ELKHART — Republicans are competing among themselves in seven races across Elkhart County, Democrats in only one.
Primary election voting has been underway since April 5 by way of mail-in absentee balloting and early in-person voting, but balloting wraps up from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at any one of 29 voting centers. Learn more at clerk.elkhart county.com/en/voters/about -voting/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.