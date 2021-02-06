NAPPANEE — Economist Morton Marcus will explain the local impacts of the latest COVID-19 stimulus money during a virtual session Thursday.
Morton Marcus, author of the “Eye on the Pie” newspaper column, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday. He’ll explain the numbers and look at the possible effects on individuals, cities and businesses.
