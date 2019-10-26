ELKHART — An explosive device was found at the Elkhart County Landfill on Thursday, prompting a search by authorities for any other explosives.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office investigated the device found by a landfill employee around 9 a.m. An unspecified explosive device was found discarded at the landfill, and was removed and disposed of by the Elkhart City Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, according to the sheriff’s office blotter.
A sheriff’s department spokesman had no additional details Friday. The city police confirmed their involvement but said the sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.
According to Elkhart County Commissioner Mike Yoder, the device was a grenade launcher and some grenades.
“If you have misplaced your grenade launcher and grenades, we found them at the landfill,” he posted on his Facebook page. “Contact the Sheriff, he can arrange for a meeting to discuss ‘things.’”
He said by phone that authorities treated the explosives as if they were live. He said the find prompted a search of the landfill but didn’t indicate anything else was found.
“I guess they needed to close the landfill down until they searched the area for any other explosives,” he said. “It makes you wonder how in the world it got there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.