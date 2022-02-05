ELKHART — Despite dropping from a sharp peak in January, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Elkhart County remains near record levels almost two years after the state declared a public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The seven-day average positive test rate was 29.4 percent as of Jan. 27, after reaching 35.6 percent a week earlier, according to the latest data from the state. Two deaths were reported in that time.
Preliminary data from the past week suggests a further drop, though the numbers are still higher than the 24.5 percent peak of November 2020. Elkhart remains in the red advisory level, like every county in Indiana.
Gov. Eric Holcomb first declared a public health emergency on March 6, 2020. He renewed it for the 23rd time Tuesday.
Local leaders say they hope the infection rate continues to improve.
“Progress takes time. But it is a wonderful place Elkhart County is in,” said Suzie Weirick, president of the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners.
But it’s hard to ignore the fact that the burden on the health care system remains high, according to Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer.
“The case numbers have begun falling significantly and although we have seen a slight trend down in the number of people being hospitalized, our health system is still under significant stress,” he said. “Staffing remains critically low in multiple areas and our colleagues can become ill like other people in our community.”
He also pointed out that a downward-trending line doesn’t tell the whole story.
“It is worth remembering that the number of people who get sick or die as we go up to the top of a surge is roughly the same as the number who get sick or die as we head back down to a new baseline rate,” Nafziger said. “I would continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated or boosted, wear a mask when in public indoor settings and stay safe.”
Elkhart City Councilman Aaron Mishler expressed similar concerns.
“Hopefully the data continues to trend downwards, and we move towards an end to this pandemic that has been all-consuming,” he said. “Our hospitals continue to struggle, and we should all continue to encourage the life-saving vaccine and following CDC recommendations. We’re the city with a heart, we made it through this recent weather event together, and I know that’s how we’ll continue to navigate this pandemic.”
Weirick pointed to the steps the county has taken on reorganizing its Health Department and the Board of Health in considering the near-future outlook for public health. The department hired an interim health officer and the board filled a number of vacancies after a series of departures last year, some done in protest of how elected officials have handled the response to the pandemic.
Dr. Richard Hostetter was hired as the interim health officer and Melanie Sizemore was named health administrator.
“The interim health officer is working closely with the hospitals to manage COVID but also working with ECPH staff to manage complicated TB cases, WIC clinics and other aspects of public health until we find a permanent officer,” Weirick said. “Our public health administrator is moving into her new role nicely and assessing our strengths and opportunities from a public health management side. This will be helpful as we learn what the Governor’s Public Health Commission is learning and planning for support of local health departments.”
She added that the board has “really stepped up and is now very active and supportive of staff and our future.”
“They are the ones who are working with commissioners and council to ask tough questions and I am certain new steps will be forthcoming,” Weirick said. “Progress does take some time but the future of public health in Elkhart County has never been more supported.”
