ELKHART— The Elkhart Redevelopment Commission gave the green light on a purchase agreement for the construction of high-end condominiums at the former Alick’s property on Jackson Boulevard subject to additional funds coming from City Council.
Portage Place Development LLC's $100,000 bid for the site between the St. Joseph and Elkhart rivers was tentatively approved by the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission in June.
Both the commission and Portage Place Development had conditions, making the agreement tentative. Among the developers' conditions was that the land would be construction-ready.
After the agreement was made, soil tests on the property found enough organic material underground to make it necessary to drive helical piers into the ground to stabilize any building foundation, officials said.
Because the land is not construction-ready without the piers, the $350,000 bill would fall on Elkhart taxpayers.
City Council last week voted to table the vote to appropriate $350,000 for making the property ready for construction.
If the council hasn’t appropriated up to $350,000 to support the proposed 15-unit condominium project, then the agreement, at the option of the developer, could be terminated by written notice to the city, officials at the meeting said.
The council is expected vote on whether to approve the appropriation at its next meeting.
