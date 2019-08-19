ELKHART — The ninth annual Quilt Gardens Bike Ride had 250 bicyclists riding around Elkhart County on Saturday to raise funds for fighting cancer.
“It went really well,” event coordinator Debbie Micola said.
Participants could start in Elkhart, Middlebury or Goshen, riding between 9 and 100 miles.
“The 100-mile route went through Elkhart, Wakarusa, Nappanee, Goshen, Middlebury and Bristol and back to Elkhart,” Micola said.
She was happy with the number of people who took the long trip.
“We had a surprisingly good attendance in that one. I’d say maybe 50 or so did just that one,” she said.
All rides, which were self-guided, passed through Elkhart County Quilt Gardens to let participants stop and enjoy their beauty.
Micola said on Sunday that it was too early to say exactly how much money was raised during the event. Over the last two years, Bike Elkhart, the organization hosting the ride, has been able to donate $13,000 to Cancer Resources of Elkhart County.
