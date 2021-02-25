ELKHART — Representatives from Crossroads United Way, serving Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble Counties, delivered three grand prizes and five smaller awards totaling nearly $10,000 to lucky United Way donors over the past week.
The winner of largest prize, $5,000 in gas station gift certificates courtesy of Tom Naquin Auto Group, wanted to share his good fortune. Brian Graber, who donates to United Way through the Fairmont Homes workplace campaign, immediately handed $500 in gift cards back to the organization and requested that they be given to people in need.
