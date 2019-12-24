GOSHEN — Elkhart County Commissioners have chosen a nearly $1.4 million bid for the demolition of the old Juvenile Detention Center.
Commissioners voted Monday to contract with E.T. MacKenzie Co., which submitted a bid of $1.39 million last week. The submission also included a possible $68,335 reduction to the cost if the foundation of the old building were left in place.
Six bids were opened at the Dec. 16 meeting, which ranged as high as $2.28 million. Commissioners voted Monday to accept a seventh bid, from B&B Wrecking, which was technically submitted in time, but took no other action on it because the $1.48 million amount was higher than the bid that was recommended by the Elkhart County Highway Department.
The demolition of the old jail at 114 2nd St. in Goshen is scheduled to be done by October. It was replaced by a $7.5 million facility built next to the adult correctional facility on C.R. 26.
The same $12 million bond is funding both construction and demolition.
County officials have been talking about the need to tear down the old facility for several years. The juvenile jail took up just 12,000 square feet of the 117,000-square-foot former adult jail, but because the utilities were so intertwined, the county had to pay over $130,000 a year for electricity, water and gas for the entire building.
The facility continued to meet Indiana Department of Corrections standards, but maintenance problems in recent years, such as a leaky roof, aging fixtures and issues with the water heater, contributed to fears that the day would come when the facility would no longer pass inspection.
