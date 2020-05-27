GOSHEN — A $50,000 study of medication costs is estimated to save the county $400,000 in the long run.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $52,800 contract with Truveris for a review of prescription medication costs. The contract calls for a one-time fee for the study plus another $26,400 per year between 2021 and 2023 for ongoing services.
