GOSHEN — Elkhart County Council approved hiring for new positions in the public defender’s office and highway department in a series of 6-1 votes.
At its monthly meeting, council voted to let Chief Public Defender Peter Todd hire two new social workers before the end of the year. Their hourly pay is expected to cost about $75,000 in 2020.
Todd said one of them will work with adult criminal cases and the other with “children in need of services” cases. They would be providing services that his office couldn’t adequately offer, he said.
“In the adult area, there’s two gaps: One at the beginning, when somebody becomes incarcerated, and one at the end,” he told council. “It’s not too uncommon for people to just be kicked out of the jail when they’re done serving their sentence, and not have any sort of support mechanism.”
Even when services are available, he said, his office can’t always make sure a connection is being made until after sentencing.
“This is hopefully going to give people a better opportunity to get out, get some guidance and get them out of the jail more quickly, so they’re not sitting around waiting for us to tell them whether or not something is available,” he said.
‘Management philosophy’
Councilman Dave Hess said the “children in need of services” part was extremely important. But other council members had questions about the request.
Tina Wenger and John Letherman asked if the office couldn’t hire for just one position instead of two. Doug Graham questioned why Todd hadn’t already included the two positions in his budget for 2020.
Todd said the request came about because of how overwhelmed his staff was in trying to keep up with the need. He said he could try to keep going without the two new social workers, but his office wouldn’t be able to meet the need.
He told Graham he wanted to wait until he had details arranged before making the request, which included gathering support from the county sheriff’s office, the judges and his own board.
County Commissioner Suzie Weirick and Judge Gretchen Lund spoke in favor of the request.
Weirick said the public defender’s office should have both new positions in order to meet the need, especially in the growing number of cases involving children. Lund said she sees people leaving the jail without services almost daily.
“He and I have had these discussions. We work with the jail, we say, hey listen, I’ve got somebody being sentenced tomorrow, I’ve read his (pre-sentence investigation report), he doesn’t have a place to live,” Lund said. “Next thing you know, you’ve got a judge, a jail officer and a lawyer trying to figure out how somebody can be transferred from the jail to where they need to go, a mission. So there’s just a logistical thing that a social worker can provide that we shouldn’t be doing, and they should be doing.”
Beyond a place to live, she said a social worker could help connect a jail inmate with something like addictions recovery services or medical paperwork. She said it’s something the public offender’s office could start helping with as soon as a judge appoints a lawyer for that person.
Ahead of council’s vote to approve the hires, Graham again said these sort of requests should be made ahead of time rather than as an additional appropriation.
“It’s been my experience that people that run departments and develop budgets should be looking at potential needs that they have throughout that year, and that’s what the budgeting process should be for, rather than just a starting point to ask for more as time goes on,” he said. “It’s part of a management philosophy of understanding your responsibility and seeing what your needs are, for adding people or subtracting people as the year goes on. Maybe I’m asking more than the departments can provide.”
‘Careful what you ask for’
A request from the county highway department to hire an additional project engineer also passed on a 6-1 vote, after Graham raised the same objection. Wenger voted in favor but later stated that she opposed it, though she chose not to change her vote.
The engineer would receive a bi-weekly salary of up to $3,180. Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie indicated that it’s a position that essentially pays for itself in savings to the county, since they can put together construction or demolition plans for other departments.
He said the highway department already has road engineers and transportation engineers but only one structural engineer. McKenzie said he’s a resource for other departments, and a way to avoid having to use outside consultants, but he can only be stretched so thin.
“His time, more than anyone at our office, is being spent by projects that have come requested to be managed by our department from other departments,” McKenzie said, listing plans including the replacement steps in front of the county office building, the demolition of the old juvenile jail and a design for a kayak launch at the Six Span Bridge. “That’s a good thing, it’s not a complaint. He’s saving taxpayer dollars in other departments. But it’s taking his time away from bridge projects, which is what we need to focus on at the highway department.”
Other council members remarked on the savings that engineers represent for the county, after Graham and Wenger raised their objections over further increasing the headcount after the 2020 budget was passed.
“If we’re empowering managers to run departments, they should be able to look not only at today but what their needs are at least for the next year,” Graham said. “It’s hard to measure money you save later on. I’ve been doing budgets in business for years, and you can make numbers say whatever you want sometimes by shifting things around. My concern is, any time we add headcounts, those headcounts stay, they don’t go away. And those fixed costs, we’re burdened with, and it’s an ongoing thing.”
County Administrator Jeff Taylor, who previously headed the highway department, came forward and said he agreed, philosophically. He said he’s had conversations during personnel committee meetings about getting requests in by March, so they’re ready for budget hearings.
But he cautioned against making statements about not bringing anybody else onboard at any other time of the year. Being too rigid about budgets could result in passing up chances to save money, he said.
“All Charlie is asking is that we cover those duties and try to operate this as a business and lower the cost to county taxpayers,” Taylor said. “We worked for the last 15 years at highway trying to save millions of dollars. And if we’re gonna wait and do everything by the book, once a year, you’ll get it. Careful what you ask for.”
“I’ve been doing budgets in business for years, and you can make numbers say whatever you want sometimes by shifting things around. My concern is, any time we add headcounts, those headcounts stay, they don’t go away. And those fixed costs, we’re burdened with, and it’s an ongoing thing.”
— Elkhart Council member Doug Graham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.