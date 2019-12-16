GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Council on Saturday approved new positions meant to help manage the courts and recover millions in outstanding probation user fees.
The council voted to allow Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno to seek out a court administrator, who would oversee his actions and those of the other judges in the county. The coordinator’s duties would include managing budgets, keeping records, assigning cases and handling employee matters.
It’s something that a few county officials and judges have wanted for at least 15 years, he said. It’s also something that many other Indiana counties already have, including some smaller than Elkhart.
“So why do we need a court administrator? Well, we wouldn’t be in this position with me asking you for a court administrator if we had a court administrator,” he said. “Because a court administrator would have been smart enough to tell Judge Christofeno to do this as part of the budgeting process, instead of coming in front of you now with this request.”
He also hopes such a coordinator could track stats and trends in the county and make recommendations based on them.
“My hope would be that the court administrator could look at the different courts, and say, ‘OK, you know, Judge Christofeno, why are you being such a jerk and doing it this way when your six compadres all do it another way?’” he said. “‘Why don’t you get in line with them and we get some policy.’”
Christofeno said it would be paid for out of his court’s budget initially. He said he could come back in January with an appropriation request to actually fund the position, but would take his time making a hire.
He also acknowledged that it’s a position that would both answer to the judges and act as their supervisor at times, which is something he would have to get used to personally.
“I fully understand what we’re creating. I’m under no delusion. We are basically creating another Jeff Taylor position,” he said, referring to the county administrator. “This person is gonna have to work under the judges, under all the judicial officers, 11 bosses. And yet at times, be the boss of those 11 judicial officers.”
Council members voted in favor of the position after Councilman Tom Stump remarked that the idea made sense.
Fiscal officer
The council also approved a request to create a fiscal officer position in the probation department.
Director of Court Services Ross Maxwell made the request, after pointing out that there is a total of $5.5 million in outstanding probation user fees.
That includes $575,000 uncollected from the $1.5 million assessed this year, $1.27 million outstanding from the $2.3 million in fees assessed in 2018 and $636,000 uncollected from the $1.6 million assessed in 2017.
He said the new officer would be assigned cases with a certain outstanding balance and follow up on them. They could help the probation users work out budgets or negotiate voluntary wage garnishment, he said.
“Just trying to work with these folks to try and get payment,” Maxwell said. “And if that doesn’t work, there’s enforcement methods that I think can be used. But we have to somehow collect more of this money. The probation user fund is in and out of the red – red, black, red, black every month – and that’s not how things should be. That’s not how it should operate.”
The fund should have $250,000 built up in it, but it doesn’t, he added.
His hope is that the position would eventually be self-sustaining with the money it collects.
“If we just brought in a tiny fraction of what’s outstanding, it’s easily going to pay for itself,” he said. “Quite frankly, if it doesn’t in a couple of years, get rid of it. But I think it’ll work.”
Council members remarked on the difficulty of collecting from people who often lose their source of income after they’re arrested.
“They make a bad decision, get in trouble and then a lot of times they lose their jobs,” Councilman John Letherman said. “Then we charge them money to go on probation. Sounds like it’s pretty nasty.”
That’s always a concern, Maxwell responded, but he said they’re not looking to incarcerate people or extend their probation if they’re in arrears.
“It’s a tough balance, but there’s a way. I think it’s our probation department’s job to help these folks get jobs, and get them the skills they need to get back in the workforce,” he said. “I think this position can help with it. I think our department should be doing that, our officers should be doing that, to try and rehabilitate folks. I mean, unless we go to a system where we waive all the fees and everything’s paid out of the general fund, I think we have to charge fees.”
