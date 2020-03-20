GOSHEN — It's a waiting game until the first confirmed case of COVID-19 appears in Elkhart County, so health and emergency management officials are trying to be ready, the county health board learned Friday.
The Elkhart County Health Board held a special meeting to get updates from Health Officer Lydia Mertz and Emergency Management Director Jen Tobey. Both spoke about the measures that are underway and their expectations for the coming weeks.
"We've been doing a whole lot of stuff. We have a plan in place for when we get the first case, and it's just a waiting game," Mertz said. "But we're ready to go."
Once the illness hits, she added, she expects it to be a marathon.
Mertz said Goshen Hospital reported doing about 50 tests for the virus and Elkhart General reported doing just over 100. All have been negative so far, but the sometimes week-long delay in getting results is creating a bottleneck.
"I know Elkhart City has a couple firefighters in quarantine, just in case," Tobey said. That's gonna effect us big if that pool gets a little bit bigger. So we have to get results back quicker."
Supply lines
Their main concerns were with the number of testing kits and the amount of personal protective equipment available. Mertz said the hospitals are starting to run low on tests, while hospitals, nursing homes and first responders are being told to be conservative with their protective equipment like gloves and masks.
They expressed frustration with the Indiana State Department of Health, which has promised to deliver more protective equipment. They said they'll have to petition the state on behalf of Elkhart County a little harder.
"We hear a lot from them, saying one thing followed by somebody else saying something completely different," Mertz said. "As far as the PPE supplies, they're apparently in Indianapolis. We hear one thing from somebody and a different thing from somebody else, so I'm just waiting until they appear at our door."
Later in the meeting, Tobey said she received notice that a delivery of supplies had come from the national stockpile. She said they were supposed to be notified ahead of time and that they were going to be dropped off at the county health office, but they arrived at Elkhart General Hospital.
"It's literally in the back of a pickup truck. And it's half for them and half for Goshen Hospital," she said, studying a photo on her phone. "I mean, I can see like maybe 16 boxes. So we got some, but that's what we got."
As for test kits, Mertz said the state doesn't have the ability to send out more. The kits have all come from private companies.
"Both hospitals reported that the tests that they currently have, none of them were given to them by the state. They were by vendors," Tobey said. "So they have requests in for vendors to get more, and vendors are telling them to use them sparingly. And that's why a lot of folks haven't been tested. But if Dr. Mertz and I have the ability to ask the state board of health or for the state Department of Homeland Security for more tests, by all means, we will."
Randy Cammenga, the chair of the health board, said based on past experience, the hospitals will do everything they can to obtain more supplies through their normal channels. One of the things that the unified command team that the county established can do is coordinate supply needs.
"If we get supplies, that's one of the things we'll look at — who really does need it most," Mertz said.
Tobey said they're asking that everything comes through them, for that reason. She said it's why the team includes a number of doctors as well as experts in other areas.
"If there comes a decision, like which nursing home's gonna get this vs. that nursing home, and at the table we can't come to a decision, then it's unified command's job to make that hard decision," she said. "So I hope that we don't get into the situation with Italy, where we're deciding who gets to live and who gets to die, but that's why I have three doctors on unified command. This is a public health emergency and they have to be in the lead. I can do the rest of it all day, probably in my sleep, but I need doctors to make those public health decisions. And that's what this pandemic is."
