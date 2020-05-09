GOSHEN — COVID-19 has shown up among Elkhart County employees, prompting the closure of several offices.
One employee in the administration building in Goshen and one employee in the Superior Court 6 clerk's office have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Suzie Weirick, one of the Elkhart County commissioners. Another employee in the administration building is awaiting test results.
County officials learned of the positive results Friday, and Weirick said they hope to learn the results of the third test on Monday.
Weirick said the treasurer's and assessor's offices in Goshen have been closed as well as the Superior 6 office, which is in the courts building in downtown Elkhart.
"So they're in different buildings," she said by phone Saturday. "It's affecting the county employees like it is affecting every other business, and we're trying to be as responsive and as agile as we can."
She said the offices will remain closed for at least three days, until after they've been sanitized after everybody was sent home. Other offices have access to personal protective equipment for staff and to different cleaning and sterilization procedures, Weirick said.
She said the county is still trying to work through the details on how and when to reopen county offices to the public.
"As far as the public access goes, different public access has been granted based on, by appointment and call-in. Everything is encouraged remotely as much as possible," she said. "And that's truly just to control the spread, and help different staff and offices get ready."
Plan to reopen
The county Board of Commissioners will consider a number of measures Monday, including a plan to reopen public buildings that could take effect Tuesday. Commissioner Mike Yoder shared the plan materials with Elkhart County Council members ahead of time on Saturday, after they were drafted by county legal counsel.
It includes a requirement that employees take a health screening questionnaire before leaving their home, which asks them about any new symptoms they may have developed or whether they have been in contact with someone confirmed to have or tested for COVID-19. It requires them to stay home if they answer yes to any of those questions.
"Each individual staff is responsible for being an adult and making sure that they monitor their temperature and assess their health," Weirick said. "They can understand if they cough, if they've lost a sense or if they have had these symptoms. You do not need to be a medical professional to determine if you've had a cough, nor do you need to be a medical professional to actually read a thermometer. We are making sure that everybody is responsible for their own actions."
She also stressed the importance of people keeping at least 6 feet from one another to prevent the spread of the virus.
Also under the plan, a sign will be posted at the entrance to every county building to prevent entrance to members of the public who show symptoms or have been in contact with diagnosed cases. The plan also requires physical separation and protective equipment, hand washing and regular cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.
It advises members of the public and employees to touch surfaces as little as possible, including their own faces. It requires work spaces to be kept at least 6 feet apart, and says physical barriers should be considered when that isn't possible.
The plan also encourages customers to handle their business by phone or email as much as possible, and to schedule necessary face-to-face meetings by appointment to reduce the number of people in a building at the same time. When possible, each building will establish separate operating hours limited to members of the public who are considered part of the most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and people who are immunocompromised.
It also allows meetings of up to 25 people, but only if social distancing and sanitation measures can be followed.
'Wash your hands'
The Elkhart County Council discussed the confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees during their meeting Saturday morning. Most members attended remotely, but several people, including members of the public, came to the administration building in person.
"I apologize to everybody for having to do the meeting this way today, but I don't think we had a choice given the fact that there were some coronavirus cases in the building where you are now," council President John Letherman said. "And I would urge you to wash your hands as soon as you get out of there and keep your distance and so forth."
Sheriff Jeff Siegel said one inmate at the Elkhart County Jail was recently tested but came back negative for COVID-19. Other than that, he said there have been no cases among his staff or the jail.
Weirick told council members that the commissioners had originally hoped to reopen county offices on Tuesday but may wait to see how staff members adjust to the new procedures. She noted that the opportunity to open and allow the public to access them more freely will be different for different county government buildings.
"You don't necessarily have everyone shut down and completely back off because of assumed results, until you get the test back," she said after the meeting. "It gets kind of murky, what you do when. Everybody is honestly trying to do the best they can."
