GOSHEN — The filing period for the May 3 primary election has ended.
Many races are uncontested, but township races drew plenty of candidates. Party leaders say it’s an area of government that doesn’t get a lot of attention, but where candidates can have the strongest impact.
“That’s literally where the rubber meets the road,” said Chad Crabtree, Elkhart County Democratic Party chair. “If my house burns down, I go to the township trustee like, ‘I need help, I need rent assistance. I need assistance for medicine, I can’t pay my bills.’ That’s where you see the most impact and the most decision.”
People often have no idea what happens in a township office, he said, so it’s important that the people who hold those positions are trustworthy and transparent. Crabtree actively campaigned for people to run and believes he found some good candidates.
“They wanted a choice, they wanted to make a difference. ‘I’m tired of seeing all R’s on the ballot, I’m going to run as a Democrat and I’m going to put my name forward,’” he said. “A lot of these people, they don’t have political experience. They’re everyday Joe Plumber, Suzie Homemaker. Middle income, trying to make ends meet.”
The Concord Township assessor’s race has two Republicans and one Democrat on the ballot.
Dan Holtz, county Republican Party chair, noted that it’s a unique position responsible for determining the market value of all residential and commercial properties for tax purposes.
“There are only a handful of townships in the state where the citizens themselves elected or chose to have their own township assessor. Not surprisingly, those 20 or so townships across the state are the townships with the larger assessed value,” he said. “An assessor makes sure that the values to which the property tax is applied are as fair and accurate as possible.”
Both parties have until June 30 to put together a slate of candidates for positions that don’t already have someone on the ballot, and both chairmen said they’re asking people to consider running.
Crabtree added that both parties need poll workers as well.
Contested Races
U.S. Senator: Danny Niederberger (R), Todd Young (R), Thomas McDermott Jr. (D), Haneefah Khaaliq (D) and Valerie McCray (D)
U.S. Representative Dist. 2: Jackie Walorski (R), Stephen Kurant (D) and Paul Steury (D)
State Senator Dist. 11: Linda Rogers (R), Melinda Fountain (D)
State Representative Dist. 21: Stephen Gray (R), Timothy Wesco (R)
State Representative Dist. 49: Joanna King (R), Amy Rainey (R)
County Commissioner Dist. 1: Bob Barnes (R), Frank Lucchese (R)
Concord Township Assessor: Christopher Dickinson (R), Angela Waldrop (R), Latrecia Riley (D)
Benton Township Board (three seats): Richard Erb (R), Robert Geiger (R), Steve Showalter (R)
Cleveland Township Board (three seats): Erin hartman (R), Matthew Hartman (R) and Jason Stutsman (R)
Clinton Township Board (three seats): Gary Kauffman (R), Dean Rink (R) and Kathy Sark (R)
Concord Township Board (three seats): Jerry Adkins (R), James Beck (R), Kenneth Davis (R), Kevin Doyle (R), John Perry (R), Kerry Vickers (R), David Boothby (D), Jessica Kauffman (D), Antonette Reese (D) and Scott Slusser (D)
Elkhart Township Board (three seats): H. Wayne Jennette (R), Susie Rogers (R), Peggy Weaver (R), AJ Degadillo (D), Jennifer Miller (D)
Harrison Township Board (three seats): Brian Ramer (R), Tim Stutsman (R) and Galen Witmer (R)
Jackson Township Board (three seats): Gerald Bernaert (R), Bruce Korenstra (R), John Yoder (R) and Jonathan Schrag (D)
Jefferson Township Board (three seats): Debra Johnson (R), Rick Kauffman (R), Bruce Nethercutt (R) and Veronica Kindel (D)
Locke Township Board (three seats): Wayne Klotz (R), Edward Pippenger (R), Tena Sheets (R), Charlie Burkley (D)
Middlebury Township Board (three seats): Gregg Berry (R), Michael Holloway (R), Jerry Weaver (R), Kent Yoder (R)
Olive Township Board (three seats): David Gongwer (R), Tara Lengacher (R), Rick Vandegrift (R)
Osolo Township Board (three seats): Carol McDowell (R), Vern Miller (R), Elizabeth Galicia-Pigg
Union Township Board (three seats): Jacob Dermott (R), Jason King (R), Brent Reed (R)
Washington Township Board (three seats): Greg Bailey (R), Beuford Lee (R), Paul Phillips (R), James Weaver (R)
York Township Board (three seats): John Baker (R), Dean Martin (R)
Middlebury Town Council At-large (two seats): Karl Miller (R), Chuck Teall (R), Jeremy Yahwak (R), Beth Kallimani (D)
Wakarusa Town Council At-large (two seats): Annette Brown (R), Rocco Rigsby (R)
