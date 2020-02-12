GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Highway Department is preparing to pave about 33 miles of roadway this year.
The county Board of Commissioners voted Monday to advertise for bids for the 2020 paving program. Bids will be accepted later this month for a list of about 24 miles worth of roads, which are split into two groups, said Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie.
