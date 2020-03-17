ELKHART — Unemployment for the Elkhart-Goshen metropolitan statistical area fell from 3.9% in January 2019 to 3.0% in January this year, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Tuesday.
Indiana’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% for January and remains lower than the national rate of 3.6%, the agency said. The last time Indiana's unemployment rate was lower than 3.1% was November 2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.