GOSHEN — With the postponement of the primary election in Indiana comes another delay – postponement of absentee in-person voting, Elkhart County officials announced Monday.
The 2020 primary in Indiana was delayed about a month, to Tuesday, June 2.
Originally, absentee in-person voting was to have started Tuesday, April 7, and continue through Monday, May 4, but with the postponement of the primary, the absentee in-person voting timeline has also been postponed. It is now scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 5, and continue through Monday, June 1, according to Elkhart County Circuit Court Clerk Christopher Anderson.
As in the past, the Elkhart County Election Board is planning on having several locations open during this time, he said.
Plans call for Elkhart and Goshen locations to be open during the week and also the two Saturdays prior to Election Day. The Election Board will also have locations in Middlebury and Nappanee open on the two Saturdays prior to Election Day.
While these locations are planned to be open, the governor, secretary of state and the Indiana Election Commission will meet on April 22 to review the coronavirus situation and how it will affect the running of the primary election.
“The unprecedented circumstances that Indiana and the United States are experiencing have resulted in numerous changes and more are likely to be announced,” Anderson said in a release.
One change already enacted by the state is the removal of reasons for voting absentee by mail.
Currently, any registered voter in Indiana can request an absentee ballot by mail. The easiest way to get an application is to visit the Elkhart County Clerk’s website at www.elkhart countyclerk.com and click the large blue Elections button. At the top of the page is a link “Vote by mail applications.” This link will open the absentee by mail application.
A voter should print the application, fill out the information requested in Sections 1, 2, 3, and 4, and submit the application to Elkhart Clerk’s Office or Election Board using one of the following methods:
Email: elkhartco absentee@elkhartcounty. com
Mail or hand delivery: 101 N. Main St., Room 204, Goshen, IN 46526
Fax: 574-535-6471
While mail and hand delivery are available options, the Elkhart County Election Board is urging voters to electronically submit their applications by email.
A voter can also send an email to the email address above requesting that an application be mailed to them. A voter can also call the Election board at 574-535-6469 and request an application.
The Elkhart County Election Board is anticipating other electoral changes to be announced by the governor, secretary of state and Election Commission in the coming weeks, Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.