17-year-old shot in Elkhart

ELKHART — A 17-year-old was shot in the leg on Saturday in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart Police Department
At 2:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to 6th and Marion streets in regards to a shooting with injuries that had happened around 2 p.m.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was taken to the Elkhart General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The victim would say only that he was shot by an unknown person, according to police.
A witness reported that the suspect appeared to be a black male wearing a blue T-shirt, and the incident occurred near the intersection of 6th and Marion, police said.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
