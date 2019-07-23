16-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Elkhart

ELKHART — A 16-year-old was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by another teenager on Thursday, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
The victim reported that he was walking in the 400 block of West Lexington Avenue at approximately 4:50 p.m. when the suspect, also believed to be a 16-year-old, called him over.
The suspect then pulled a handgun and reached into the victim's pants and took his wallet out. The suspect took the victim's money and left the wallet.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
