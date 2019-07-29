ELKHART — A 12-year-old girl was missing as of about 5 a.m. Monday, police say.
Carol Lara was last seen in the 1800 block of Canton Street. She is about 4-foot, 10-inches, 115 pounds and was last seen wearing bleached white jean shorts and a gray Marilyn Monroe shirt. She has two piercings on her lower lip and one on her nose.
Anyone with any information should call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or email tips@elkhartpolice.org.
