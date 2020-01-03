Work to begin on problematic Elkhart dam

ELKHART — Contractors will soon begin work on the Elkhart River dam that a study says has significant structural problems and will eventually fail.
The contractors have been hired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which conducted the study on the low-head dam in front of the downtown Elkhart fire station.
Work will begin in mid-January if water levels cooperate, city officials said Friday.
Originally, plans called for the removal of the dam, but a new design will instead lower the dam by about 5 feet and build a cascading riffle downstream. This will allow for fish to move upstream and maintains some waterfall aesthetics. About 15 species of fish will benefit from the project.
A benefit to people who enjoy the outdoors is that the modification allows for canoeing and kayaking downstream, eliminating safety issues related to the existing dam.
Built in the late 1800s, the dam provided power for several factories in the area when it was constructed, but is no longer in use due to a large breach and a generally deteriorating condition.
This cooperative project is being funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the City of Elkhart, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Lake and River Enhancement Program.
The Army Corps of Engineers previously said that the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative could give the city up to $1,387,650 to fund the project, while the remaining $693,350 would have to come from the city or state grants. Those estimates were for the removal of the dam rather than a modification, and new numbers have not been released.
It was not immediately clear why the decision to modify rather than remove the dam was made.
