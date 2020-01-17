ELKHART — A section of the right lane of westbound Waterfall Drive will be closed for about four months beginning Wednesday as crews begin work on renovating the low-head dam on the Elkhart River in Elkhart.
No detours will be necessary, according to city right-of-way engineer Jeffrey Schaffer, since there are two westbound lanes. The right lane will be closed between Prairie and East streets.
Officials have talked for years about the need to remove the dam, which is seen as a safety hazard and prevents fish from swimming upstream. The work that is about to begin will lower the dam by about 5 feet and create a cascading riffle downstream, achieving similar effects for safety and fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.