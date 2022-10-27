ELKHART — A woman carrying a butcher knife and running toward passengers who were exiting from a train was subdued by police Tuesday.
An officer arrived at about 12:03 a.m. Tuesday at South Main Street and Tyler Street in reference to a woman walking in the area with a butcher knife, the Elkhart Police Department said. The officer saw the woman walking north on South Main and then toward the train depot parking lot with a long fixed-blade knife in her hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.