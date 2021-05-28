GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband has received a November trial date.
Blanca Hernandez, 31, is charged with murder in the May 20 death of 35-year-old Alejandro Vergara. Police found them in the basement of a Dunlap home both covered in blood when responding to a 911 call.
