Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 51F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.