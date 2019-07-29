ELKHART — An investigation of the fatal stabbing of 33-year-old Jimmie Gillam, of Elkhart, on Saturday has made Gillam's wife a suspect, according to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Elkhart County.
Jimmie Gillam was reported stabbed at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Jefferson Street. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was contacted and took over the scene. Through the investigation, numerous witnesses were identified and interviewed, leading detectives to believe that Knesha Carruthers, 33, of Elkhart, the wife of the victim, was responsible for Gillam’s death.
Carruthers was arrested mid-day on Saturday July 27, for murder.
A Probable Cause review was held Monday July 29, 2019, at which time a judicial officer found probable cause for her arrest. Charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday July 31 and an Initial Hearing is expected to be held on Thursday Aug. 1 in the Elkhart Circuit Court.
This is an on-going investigation, and no further details will be released, according to the prosecutor's office. Anyone with information regarding this event, or who are aware of individuals who may have additional information, are asked contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or 574-296-1888.
