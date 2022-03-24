ELKHART — A Granger man is accused of buying more than $100,000 worth of wire on behalf of his former employer and then selling it for his own gain.
Brandon Machowiak, 32, is charged with theft as a Level 5 felony, according to court documents filed Tuesday. Police believe he spent $103,175 on wire when he worked at Welch Packaging, then resold it and kept the money.
