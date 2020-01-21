ELKHART — Heavy machines have found a home in Elkhart’s Central Park the past week as contractors begin reshaping the greenspace.
City officials hope those machines will take a hike before too long, so residents can enjoy the new Central Green during downtown summer events like the Elkhart Jazz Festival.
That is why the Board of Public Works on Tuesday granted permission for C&E Excavating and R. Yoder Construction to work on weekends between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., February through June.
Crews will also take over about 150 parking spots in the Civic Plaza parking lot right next to the park. Specifically, the board approved a request to close off the north half of the parking lot, starting Tuesday and ending on June 30. The contractors will use the space as a staging area for their work.
“We are on a rather tight self-imposed timeline on this project,” city right-of-way engineer Jeff Schaffer said. “We would like to get the Central Green Project done and open at least for the second half of summer.”
According to Schaffer, the city has spoken with most of the businesses in the area, as well as IUSB Elkhart and the Lerner Theatre.
City staff would love for the park to be open in time for the June 19-21 Jazz Festival, Schaffer said, though “I don’t know if that’s going to be possible, but we’re going to try as best we can.”
The weekend-work approval does not necessarily mean contractors will be working at the park every weekend, especially not in winter, according to Schaffer.
The design for the new green space includes a stage, event lawn, quilt garden and shaded area under new trees. Other plans have included a playground, a cafe and restrooms, which could be a part of later phases. The city also plans to create a new plaza and has contemplated putting buildings with underground parking along Franklin Street.
