Warsaw man arrested for home burglary

ELKHART — A Warsaw man is charged with burglary after a woman allegedly heard him breaking into her home.
Robbie Haynes, 50, was charged with burglary as a Level 4 felony following his arrest July 11 at an Okema Street home.
The count comes with a habitual offender enhancement because he has several past convictions for similar crimes.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for Friday.
According to court documents:
Police responded to the west Elkhart home about 10:11 a.m. and spoke with the homeowner, who said she heard someone at the back door but didn’t know if he made it inside or not. Officers found that the back door had been forced open and saw a man inside the house, so they ordered him out.
Haynes was put in handcuffs and spoke with officers outside. He initially said he didn’t live at the home but went inside because he saw someone run past, but later told police to never mind what he said.
The shoes he was wearing appeared similar to shoe prints left on the door, which was broken on one side. Everything he allegedly took from the home, including two prescription pill bottles and some personal items with a small value, was returned.
The homeowner told police she heard someone knock on the back door, which she never answers because her bed is up against it. She ignored the knocking but it started up again after a few minutes.
She then heard a loud noise like someone trying to break the door. She called 911 and left through the front of the house and stood outside as she waited for police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.