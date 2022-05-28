Walorski announces $2.6M grant for rail safety, modernization

MISHAWAKA — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2,618,173 grant to an Elkhart & Western Railroad Co. project in Elkhart.
“Indiana is the Crossroads of America, and it is essential that our railways operate at the highest capacity. I am thrilled to announce that Elkhart & Western Railroad Co. has been awarded more than $2.6 million to modernize its infrastructure, improve rail safety and relieve traffic burdens in our community,” Walorski said. “This grant will support forward-thinking investments in our economy and infrastructure as the railroad continues to support our region’s robust manufacturing industry. It is always encouraging to see job creators such as Elkhart & Western Railroad Co. continuing to make long-term investments that will strengthen our community for years to come.”
