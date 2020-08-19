GOSHEN — Voting by mail is still an option for anyone who doesn’t want to come to the polls in person on Nov. 3, though the warning from county election officials is, don’t procrastinate.
Voters in Elkhart County turned to absentee-by-mail in huge numbers during the postponed primary election in June. Close to 10,700 ballots were received by mail, according to Clerk of the Circuit Court Chris Anderson, after the state enacted no-excuse absentee voting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a stay-at-home order.
The Indiana Election Commission has not agreed to relax the rules for the general election. Members were split along party lines Friday on a proposal that would allow all voters to cast a ballot by mail in November, leaving Indiana one of only nine states that don’t have no-excuse-needed absentee voting.
Despite that, Anderson expects to see a high volume of mail-in votes again in November.
The deadline to register to vote or update voter information is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5, while the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Completed mail-in ballots should be received by the county no later than noon on Nov. 3. They can be mailed or dropped off in person.
Anderson said his office is urging voters not to waste any time after they have their ballot in hand.
“Once you get your ballot, please do not hold on to your ballot and decide on Friday, Oct. 30, to drop it in the mailbox,” he said Tuesday. “Don’t dilly-dally, don’t procrastinate with your ballot. Mark it up and get it back to me.”
Applications can be filled out online at indianavoters.in.gov. People can also use the site to check their eligibility to vote and to track their application or ballot after sending it in.
Applications can also be printed out and mailed, faxed or dropped off in person.
For more information on how to vote by mail in Elkhart County, visit elkhartcountyclerk.com/ voter-info/absentee-info
‘Better things to do’
The application for a mail-in ballot lists a number of accepted reasons, including being over age 65 or expecting to be out of town or having to work while the polls are open. They also include having a disability, not having transportation to the polls, or being confined to home because of illness or injury or caring for someone who’s confined.
Anderson said the list of reasons would seem to cover a lot of people in a lot of situations. He indicated he was more concerned with whether or not someone was eligible to vote in the county than what reason they gave for voting by mail.
“We don’t police these,” he said. “My staff is not gonna say, ‘Oh, Chris says he’ll be out of town. We’re gonna check his house on Election Day.’ ... We’ve got bigger and better things to do.”
He detailed some of the scrutiny that mail-in ballots receive, including issues that voters are asked to correct if there’s time before the Election Day deadline, such as a missing signature. They also make sure no one can try to vote in person after already sending in a ballot by mail.
Anderson said there were about 200 votes cast in June that needed extra scrutiny after the deadline, and about 50 of those ended up being disqualified. The most common reasons include not being registered to vote in Elkhart County or already being registered to vote somewhere else.
“We do our research, we really do,” he said. “We try to be proactive about it, I urge my voters to be proactive about maintaining their registration address, but we can only go so far.”
In June, another 75 ballots had to be rejected because they were received in the two to three weeks after the deadline, he said.
About eight to 12 mail-in ballots are disqualified every election because the voter died after sending it, while Indiana law requires an eligible voter to be a “living person” on Election Day, Anderson said. He said election workers regularly receive reports on the deaths of registered voters and they have the option of looking at published obituaries in order to keep the rolls current.
That’s why mail-in votes can’t be counted ahead of time. But dying after casting your ballot in person in Election Day doesn’t disqualify it, he said.
“So if Christopher casts his ballot prior to Election Day, either by mail or in person, and then I get hit by a bus, I no longer am a resident and my ballot needs to be pulled,” Anderson said. “But if Christopher goes out at 7 a.m. on Election Day and casts his ballot and then walks out and then gets hit by a bus, I was a resident on Election Day. My last civic duty, or my last duty that I did as a resident before I got hit by a bus, was to cast my ballot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.