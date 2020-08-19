League of Women Voters members Janet Evanega, left, and Bev Wiemeri, right, help Ashley Larson (seated) of Kosciusko County and David Abrell (behind her) of Elkhart check to see if they’re registered at IndianaVoters.com inside the Midwest Museum of American Art in Elkhart. The voter registration effort, which continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and again on Sept. 9, is tied to the “Politics and Religion” exhibit at the museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart.