ELKHART — Desiree Beauchamp-Boucher wanted to give people a chance to do something they’re normally not supposed to do with art: Get close, put their hands on it and see what it does.
The Middlebury sculptor was one of about 75 recipients of small grants through the Little Big Idea program, a Vibrant Communities initiative that wrapped up last year. She used the money to help build her Imaginarium Spectorium, part art installation, part marionette show on wheels.
“I always liked making works of art that are playful and interactive,” she said Wednesday, during an event for Vibrant Communities to announce its next round of promotions and competitions. “I like to physically engage people because I like to touch art myself, though you’re not supposed to. People feel like art is not approachable. But I wanted to make something that was inviting and fun.”
She brings the Imaginarium to events around Elkhart County, and on Wednesday had it set up in the ballroom of the Lerner Theatre alongside dozens of booths promoting cities, towns, businesses and organizations. They included the RV Hall of Fame, Janus Motorcycles, the Indiana Black Expo, Ethos Innovation Center and the Electric Brew.
The unique things made in Elkhart County are what Vibrant Communities wants to highlight this year, said Suzie Weirick and Arvis Dawson, co-chairs of the campaign that grew out of public brainstorming sessions in 2016. That includes inventions like Alka-Seltzer, products used around the world like band instruments and recreational vehicles, and local favorites like popcorn, wine and soft pretzels.
They’re things that show Elkhart County is “Well Crafted,” the “destination brand identity” that the pair unveiled during the event.
Alex Bicknell, leadership coach at Heartland RV, announced three new Vibrant Communities programs this year. They include the Coolest Thing Made in Elkhart County Contest, Vibrant Champions and Vibrant Neighborhoods.
The Coolest contest is a search for 50 of the most noteworthy products made in Elkhart. Nominations are open now through March at madeinelkhartcounty.com, voting will be held in April and the winners will be announced in May.
Vibrant Champions is a way to recognize people who show community engagement and who advocate for their hometown. Vibrant Neighborhoods will zoom in on the local spaces that are active and inviting.
Information on both of those is available at vibrant elkhartcounty.org.
The keynote speaker at the event was Peter Kageyama, an author and community development consultant who helped get Vibrant Communities started four years ago. That included gathering a list of 77 action items – projects, programs and activities aimed at improving downtowns and other local assets.
All 77 items are now in the works or completed, according to Weirick and Dawson.
Kageyama emphasized seeking out what’s fun, not just what’s functional, as a way to get a better emotional return on investment. He also spoke about “love notes” in cities, which are relatively small things that greatly impact how much people like where they live.
They can be as small as a pocket park or as large as a mural on the side of a building. In Elkhart County’s case, he said, that includes smaller spaces like Ignition Music Garage and Goshen Brewing Company in Goshen and larger places like the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center.
“As love notes go, this is a pretty big one. Your new aquatics center. That was not here when I was here four years ago; well done,” he said. “In the grand scheme of your community, it’s a small thing, but it certainly has a way that’s like, ‘Wow, this is really kind of amazing. How did we get by winter without having this before?’”
