ELKHART — Police were investigating after vandals damaged city property at the Dr. Frank Booth Dog Park, 619 Baldwin St.
Someone set fire to trash in the women’s restroom, damaged a park bench and damaged toilet paper and paper towel dispensers in the men’s restroom, the Elkhart Police Department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.