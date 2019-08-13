Two new officers join Elkhart police

ELKHART — Two new Elkhart police officers were sworn in by Mayor Tim Neese on Monday.
Patrolman Adam Jackson graduated from ITT Technical Institute with an associate degree.
Patrolman Clay Martin graduated from Bethel College with a bachelor’s degree. He was a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Jackson and Martin will attend the police academy in the near future before returning to the Elkhart Police Department for field training.
The hirings bring the department’s force to 139 of the 141 budgeted police officers, according to public information officer Lt. Travis Snider.
