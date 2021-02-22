Police hires

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson swear in David Herrod, left, and Thomas Cripe. They are the city's two newest police officers. 

 Photo provided

ELKHART — Two new city police officers were sworn in Monday by Mayor Rod Roberson during the Police Merit Commission meeting.

The two newest hires bring the department's staff up to 140 of the 143 budgeted.

