From left, Mayor Rod Roberson, Paul Lehman with Lehman Home and Remodeling, acting curator Matt Hughey and longtime volunteer Steve Barton cut the ribbon on the new children’s exhibit Sunday at the National New York Central Railroad Museum, 721 S. Main St., Elkhart.
Alexander Bacik, left, and David Overton check train schedules as they play the role of conductors during the opening of the new children’s exhibit Sunday at the National New York Central Railroad Museum, 721 S. Main St., Elkhart.
This is the nearly complete train engine built for children by volunteers at the National New York Central Railroad Museum, 721 S. Main St., Elkhart. It features a train horn and bell as well as a place in the “engine” where children can throw lightweight chunks of “coal.” The back looks like a caboose.
Children play in the exhibit dedicated Sunday by museum members and their families at the National New York Central Railroad Museum, 721 S. Main St., Elkhart. The new exhibit opens to the public Saturday.
Xander Stump, 3, plays with the Lego railroad town, part of the new children’s exhibit at the National New York Central Railroad Museum, 721 S. Main St., Elkhart.
ELKHART — The National New York Central Railroad Museum, rolling down the tracks the past 35 years as a growing repository for local and national railroad heritage, clipped a red ribbon over the weekend on an exhibit built just for children.
“It’s gotta be fun to be educational,” event coordinator Cheri Hughey said.
