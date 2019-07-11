Thousands expected for Bike Night on Saturday

ELKHART — Elkhart Bike Night, which officials say is one of the most highly attended one-day events in the city, is this Saturday.
According to the Mayor’s Office, Bike Night attracts thousands of motorcyclists from around the region.
The free event, running from 4-10 p.m., will include a beer garden, food and motorcycle vendors and live music. Navarre Group will serve beverages in the Civic Plaza and Central Park.
Local recording artist Paul Erdman is the is the opening musical act for headliner Black Heart Saints, an award winning American rock band from Austin, Texas. The event will also include two stunt shows by Joe Dryden.
The inaugural grand marshal of Elkhart Bike Night will be 100-year-old Nancy Aurand, known as Granny B Bop. She and her husband were members of the St. Joe Valley Riders, an American Motorcycle Association group in the 1940s. Aurand still has an Indian motorcycle which she purchased new in 1941.
As their 2019 charity, Elkhart Bike Night will provide a scholarship to a deserving Elkhart Area Career Center student studying power sport mechanics. The recipient will receive a credit toward the purchase of tools to further their career and will have the opportunity to job shadow in their chosen profession at Hoosier Harley Davidson, North End Cycle and Elkhart Indian Motorcycle. The 2018 scholarship recipient, Brandon Warren, will also be introduced at the event.
Elkhart Bike Night is made possible with the cooperation of the City of Elkhart, Elkhart Festivals Inc., The Gateway Mile and the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“The city is pleased to welcome Elkhart Bike Night and the motorcycle enthusiasts who will support Elkhart’s downtown merchants through their attendance. Participants are encouraged to have fun and ride responsibly, on Saturday and every day,” a statement from the mayor’s office said.
Motorcycles will be parked along Main Street from Jackson Boulevard to Harrison Street, in addition to the side streets from Waterfall Drive to Second Street.
For more information, visit Elkhart Bike Night’s Facebook page.
